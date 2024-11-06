Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.40-7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.85. Cabot also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.400-7.800 EPS.

Cabot Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded up $7.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.49. 383,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,174. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $68.11 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBT. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

In related news, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 5,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $548,865.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,204,579.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $127,534.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 5,457 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $548,865.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,579.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,665 shares of company stock worth $4,986,299. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

