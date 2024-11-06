BTIG Research Lowers CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target to $35.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CareDx from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.80. CareDx has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $34.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. CareDx had a negative net margin of 53.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The firm had revenue of $82.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $702,327.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,746.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,174,638.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,992.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $702,327.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,746.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,340 shares of company stock worth $3,025,415. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 10,267.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CareDx by 87.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 106,660 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,300,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,537,000 after buying an additional 180,334 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

