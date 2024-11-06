Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $225.29 and last traded at $218.99, with a volume of 41015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $218.30.

The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $5,227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares in the company, valued at $41,963,149.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.