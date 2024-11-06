Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Issues Earnings Results

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.34, RTT News reports. Bristow Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $365.12 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Bristow Group Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE VTOL traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $36.51. 91,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,932. Bristow Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insider Transactions at Bristow Group

In other Bristow Group news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $2,962,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349,005 shares in the company, valued at $132,285,697.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 3,000 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $2,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,285,697.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

