Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.040–0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.0 million-$49.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.7 million. Brightcove also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.020-0.000 EPS.

Brightcove Stock Performance

BCOV traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. 352,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,722. The company has a market cap of $119.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.74. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $49.25 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCOV shares. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.75 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BCOV

Insider Transactions at Brightcove

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,651,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,768,677.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 98,988 shares of company stock worth $200,689. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brightcove

(Get Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.