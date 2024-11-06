Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million.

Bowhead Specialty Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:BOW traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,107. Bowhead Specialty has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $32.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.45.

Get Bowhead Specialty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOW. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bowhead Specialty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowhead Specialty

In other news, Director Family Mutual Insuran American sold 1,362,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $37,735,294.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,211,079.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Bowhead Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.