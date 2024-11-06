BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 4.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.61.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $14.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.89. 3,671,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.76. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $82.71 and a 52 week high of $166.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 200.3% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,945,000 after buying an additional 4,717,661 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,972,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,257,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,401,000 after purchasing an additional 499,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 955,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,836,000 after purchasing an additional 408,105 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

