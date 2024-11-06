BMO Capital Markets Boosts Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$256.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$251.00 to C$256.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRI. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$235.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$197.50.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Thomson Reuters

Shares of TRI traded down C$5.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$231.44. The stock had a trading volume of 190,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,298. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$230.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$227.30. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$176.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$242.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

In related news, Director Caroline Rogge sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$235.35, for a total value of C$79,782.97. In other news, Senior Officer Mary Alice Vuicic sold 6,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$235.62, for a total transaction of C$1,428,328.44. Also, Director Caroline Rogge sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$235.35, for a total value of C$79,782.97. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,711 shares of company stock worth $2,755,571. 69.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.