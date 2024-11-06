Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,133 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 39.8% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 29.7% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 865,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.82. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.18 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Get Our Latest Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.