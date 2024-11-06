Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at about $337,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter.

VDC stock opened at $214.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.10. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $180.69 and a 1-year high of $222.25.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

