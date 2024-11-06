Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 25,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,198,598.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $83.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

