Barrington Research Has Weak Outlook for Marcus Q2 Earnings

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marcus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Marcus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of MCS stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.94 million, a P/E ratio of -63.12 and a beta of 1.48. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Marcus by 5.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Marcus in the third quarter worth $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Marcus in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 3,319.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.
