Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Stock Price

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EGHT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush upgraded 8X8 to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.82.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 8X8

8X8 Price Performance

EGHT opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in 8X8 by 138.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 44,255 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in 8X8 by 16.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.