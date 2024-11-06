Ballast Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 308.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in AbbVie by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.93. 287,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,296,563. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.10. The firm has a market cap of $360.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.85 and a twelve month high of $207.32.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 226.99% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 215.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.