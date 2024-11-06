Ballast Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4,773.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 325,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after buying an additional 319,018 shares during the period. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 75,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.21. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $66.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

