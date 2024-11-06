Balentine LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Balentine LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

MDLZ stock opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.82. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $64.18 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

