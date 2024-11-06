Balentine LLC Buys New Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 293.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $123.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.57 and a fifty-two week high of $126.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

