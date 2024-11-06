Balentine LLC Acquires Shares of 860 SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock opened at $122.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $95.05 and a 52-week high of $130.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.59.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

