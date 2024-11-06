Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Cut to $143.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Shares of CAR opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $65.73 and a 12 month high of $204.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.14.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 89.12% and a net margin of 3.34%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

