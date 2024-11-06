Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Purchases 3,193 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,415,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153,312 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,998,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,054,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 871,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,266,000 after buying an additional 118,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 212,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 109,482 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.04.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

