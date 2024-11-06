Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 961 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $237.30 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $259.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.63.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

