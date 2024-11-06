Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Atlas Energy Solutions has a payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Atlas Energy Solutions to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

NYSE AESI opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. Atlas Energy Solutions has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.25). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 14,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $280,770.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,554,653 shares in the company, valued at $147,844,559.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $166,620.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 943,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,338,082.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 14,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $280,770.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,554,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,844,559.21. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 47,506 shares of company stock worth $931,547 and sold 45,713 shares worth $939,317. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pickering Energy Partners cut Atlas Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

