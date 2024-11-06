Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALAB has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.36.

Astera Labs Stock Up 37.7 %

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $95.91 on Tuesday. Astera Labs has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $97.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.11.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Astera Labs will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Astera Labs news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 110,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $7,641,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 835,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,007,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 47,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $3,349,083.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,420 shares in the company, valued at $51,178,789.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $7,641,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 835,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,007,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 564,458 shares of company stock worth $31,970,841.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $952,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,268,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,514,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,283,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

