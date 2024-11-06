Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,474 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $15,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,603,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,186,539,000 after purchasing an additional 136,282 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,532,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $628,684,000 after buying an additional 64,683 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,993,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,352,000 after buying an additional 49,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in DexCom by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,439,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $276,538,000 after acquiring an additional 353,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,823,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.48. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.