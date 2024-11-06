Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $20,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in Ross Stores by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 901,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $135,690,000 after buying an additional 102,185 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.1% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 149,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,853 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $142.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.79. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $119.73 and a one year high of $163.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $7,524,868.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,532.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $7,524,868.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,532.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $1,302,084.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,038,546.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,093,051. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

