Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.301 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Artesian Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years. Artesian Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Artesian Resources to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Artesian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.13. 8,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

