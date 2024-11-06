Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,340 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $125.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $110.54 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

