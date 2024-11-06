Armor Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 18,173.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,845,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,216,000 after buying an additional 8,796,748 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 433.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 187,949 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TBUX stock opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.01.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

