Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.250-1.270 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Armada Hoffler Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.25-1.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of AHH stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $11.19. 299,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,089. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -276.68 and a beta of 1.03. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently -2,049.49%.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Hoffler purchased 95,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 266,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,793.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel A. Hoffler bought 95,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 266,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,793.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $48,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,566.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

