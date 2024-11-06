Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $786,360.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.18, for a total value of $786,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,671,868.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:ANET traded up $10.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $405.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,792. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $377.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.79. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.19 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The company has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $881,848,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $521,767,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,966,000 after purchasing an additional 884,703 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 39,841.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 875,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,358,850,000 after purchasing an additional 872,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4,160.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,743,000 after buying an additional 503,597 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

