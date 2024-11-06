Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $172.13 and last traded at $172.13, with a volume of 98194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ares Management from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Ares Management Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 75.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.49 and a 200 day moving average of $146.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $6,719,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,202 shares in the company, valued at $51,102,893.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 27,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,950,570.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,880 shares in the company, valued at $32,466,929.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $6,719,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 304,202 shares in the company, valued at $51,102,893.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 622,640 shares of company stock worth $91,378,848. 41.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 21.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 40.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

