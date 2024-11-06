Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JMP Securities to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s previous close.

ABUS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,725. The stock has a market cap of $740.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.92. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 86,104 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 436,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 49,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 20,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 349,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 57,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

