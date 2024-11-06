AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $176.99 and last traded at $171.64, with a volume of 318027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on APP shares. Wedbush upgraded AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

AppLovin Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.02. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,274,656.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 352,616 shares in the company, valued at $31,728,387.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at $900,711.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,274,656.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 352,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,728,387.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478 in the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in AppLovin by 9,470.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 250,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after buying an additional 248,022 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 2,081.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 893,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,344,000 after purchasing an additional 376,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,086,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

