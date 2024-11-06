American Capital Advisory LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,682 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $7.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.10. 5,015,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,955,068. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.11 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

