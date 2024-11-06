Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Director Sells $64,542.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $64,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,292.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Altair Engineering Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ALTR traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $104.15. 1,357,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,950. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,640 shares of the software’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

