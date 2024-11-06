Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) vs. BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Critical Analysis

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BioAtla and Alector, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alector 0 0 5 0 3.00

BioAtla currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 189.86%. Alector has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 237.45%. Given Alector’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alector is more favorable than BioAtla.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

BioAtla has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alector has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BioAtla and Alector”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $250,000.00 400.26 -$123.46 million ($2.18) -0.95 Alector $97.06 million 5.27 -$130.39 million ($1.80) -2.92

BioAtla has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alector. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioAtla, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of BioAtla shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Alector shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of BioAtla shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Alector shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioAtla and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A -169.69% -97.52% Alector -290.66% -102.63% -25.70%

Summary

Alector beats BioAtla on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioAtla

(Get Free Report)

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. It is also developing Evalstotug (BA3071), a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating melanoma, carcinomas, and NSCLC; and BA3182, a bispecific candidate that is in Phase 1 study for the treatment of adenocarcinomas, as well as BA3361, which is in preclinical studies for treating multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Alector

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also offers AL002, a product candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Alector, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the research and development of antibodies; and a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc for the development and commercialization of monoclonal antibodies, such as AL001 and AL101 to treat neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.