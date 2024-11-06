Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Old West Investment Management LLC

Old West Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,570 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 2.6% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 684.6% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.1 %

AEM stock opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.