Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17,137.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815,305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,402,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,204 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after buying an additional 2,349,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $141.66 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $229.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

