3,839 Shares in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 98,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 79,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 132,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average is $53.85. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $57.90.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.