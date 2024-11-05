Zilliqa Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $255.04 million and approximately $15.66 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 19,807,857,064 coins and its circulating supply is 19,121,703,270 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

