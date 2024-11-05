Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $152.40 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $152,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 88.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $247.07 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.56 and a 1 year high of $258.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.07 and its 200-day moving average is $229.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,095.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,964 shares of company stock worth $2,179,119. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.