XRUN (XRUN) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $15.97 million and $23,085.24 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XRUN has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One XRUN token can currently be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRUN Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,914,000 tokens. The Reddit community for XRUN is https://reddit.com/r/xrunworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRUN’s official message board is medium.com/@xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

