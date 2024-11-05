Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WWD. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $163.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Woodward has a 12-month low of $126.31 and a 12-month high of $188.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 21.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 27.6% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

