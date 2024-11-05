Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 2027154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRBY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities upgraded Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Warby Parker Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.89 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

In related news, Director Bradley E. Singer acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $94,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,083.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley E. Singer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,000. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,178 shares of company stock worth $1,339,901. 26.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 12.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,315,000 after buying an additional 211,050 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Warby Parker by 12.2% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 182,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 19,923 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 507,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 184,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

