Wanchain Price Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $30.67 million and approximately $986,513.93 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00033557 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010402 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,332,054 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

