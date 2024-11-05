VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading 9.2% Higher – Here’s Why

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 1,087,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,515,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNET shares. StockNews.com upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.20 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.97.

VNET Group Stock Up 8.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $936.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VNET Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in VNET Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in VNET Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of VNET Group during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in VNET Group by 1,199.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 39,050 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in VNET Group by 785.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 42,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

