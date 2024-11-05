Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.99 and last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 278318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on COCO shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on COCO

Vita Coco Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 905 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $27,186.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,932. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,949 shares of company stock valued at $148,585. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 341,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after buying an additional 200,940 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vita Coco by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,990,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

