Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HTLF Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.