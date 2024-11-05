Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,790 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after buying an additional 2,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,454,000 after buying an additional 1,204,848 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,168,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,944,000 after buying an additional 556,913 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.31. 903,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,153,219. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $49.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

