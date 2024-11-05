Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 67,002 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,002 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $34,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 286,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 173.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $223,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $71.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.77. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

